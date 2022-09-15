23,317 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $71.16.

