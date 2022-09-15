15,570 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 736.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 354,457 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth about $5,935,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

