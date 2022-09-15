9,682 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $55.46 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

