7,280 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.