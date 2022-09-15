Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires Shares of 4,240 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Visa Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,559,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,718,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2,237.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 267,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 255,654 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,786,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,452,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $88.85.

