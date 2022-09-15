7,935 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. L.M. Kohn & Company owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NXTG stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

