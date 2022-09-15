M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

