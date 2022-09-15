L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases Shares of 11,270 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average is $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $340.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.