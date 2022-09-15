M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $130.77 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

