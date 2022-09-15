Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $110.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $178.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.