Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 125 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 157,024 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 321,887 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,726,000 after buying an additional 115,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after buying an additional 342,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after buying an additional 115,138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $88.88 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.20.

