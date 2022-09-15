7,835 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,194,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $176.07 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

