M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Corning stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.