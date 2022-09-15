Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $207,000 Investment in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,361,431.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,361,431.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,798 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

