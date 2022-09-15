M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Price Performance

ISCV stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.98 and a 1-year high of $62.73.

