M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $184.65 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.