M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

