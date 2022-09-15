M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SDY stock opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
