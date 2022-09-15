89,021 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 478,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.7% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Ford Motor by 57.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 49,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 47.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of F opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.