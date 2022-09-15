Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

