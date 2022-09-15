Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 5,400 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 95,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 44,882 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 169,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,374,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,906,000 after buying an additional 338,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:C opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

