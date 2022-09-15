Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $549,799.72 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $549,799.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

HNRG stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 797,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,092 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Further Reading

