Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of META opened at $151.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

