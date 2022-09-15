8,653 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 571,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $153.37 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.94.

