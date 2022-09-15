M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after acquiring an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

