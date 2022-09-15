M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LYV opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

