M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after buying an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

