M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 301,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

