29,994 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

