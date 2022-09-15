Carlson Capital Management Makes New $43,000 Investment in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRMD. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,714 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 93,424 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in KORU Medical Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 672,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 74,847 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRMD opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

