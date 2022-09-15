Carlson Capital Management Sells 1,173 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

