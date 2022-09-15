Carlson Capital Management Has $219,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.83 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

