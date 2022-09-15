Carlson Capital Management Takes $244,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WRB opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

