Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,334,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Apple worth $3,139,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

