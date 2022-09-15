Futureswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.89 Million (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Futureswap has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Futureswap coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. Futureswap has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $57,235.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 678.7% against the dollar and now trades at $768.19 or 0.03819073 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00823913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035113 BTC.

About Futureswap

Futureswap was first traded on December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. The official website for Futureswap is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Buying and Selling Futureswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futureswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Futureswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

