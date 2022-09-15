EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $134.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $366.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

