Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells 2,546 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cynthia Yazdi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $242.31 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.46. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,475,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

