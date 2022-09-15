Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

YEXT opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at $440,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Yext by 164.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $126,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

