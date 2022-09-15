AirCoin (AIR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million

AirCoin (AIR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One AirCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. AirCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AirCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AirCoin alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056265 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064964 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00076143 BTC.

AirCoin Coin Profile

AIR is a coin. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken.

Buying and Selling AirCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AirFox is a B2B platform that provides advertisers and lenders with more affordable mobile data. AirFox leverages the Ethereum blockchain as a digital ledger for the users' mobile phone data (behavior, personal information, user lifetime value, and opt-in advertisements), allowing the creation of a user score system that will determine if the user is a trustable credit recipient. Moreover, their applications (AirFox Browser and AirFox Recharge app) will allow the consumption of mobile internet (which is typically inflated mainly due to ads and trackers) to be reduced and enables users to receive micro-loans taking into account their telco data, wireless billing, device usage, web-sites browsed, applications used and AirFox, apps’ internal behavior in order to create a credit score AirToken (AIR) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that works as the currency in the platform, allowing AirFox to give micro-loans. The token also allows the advertisers to buy data directly. Furthermore, it will also be used as a reward system for token holders, allowing them to keep a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AirCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.