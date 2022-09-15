AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,934.19 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. StockNews.com raised AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,502 shares of company stock valued at $629,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $15,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $8,371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.