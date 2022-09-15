McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MKC opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

