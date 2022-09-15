BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) Insider Buys A$60,750.00 in Stock

BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT – Get Rating) insider David Fleming acquired 150,000 shares of BlueBet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,750.00 ($42,482.52).

BlueBet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

BlueBet Company Profile

BlueBet Holdings Ltd provides online wagering services to customers in racing and sporting events in Australia. It offers wagering products on racing and a range of other sports through internet using a computer, mobile phone, and other connected device. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

