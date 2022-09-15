Bela Hits Market Capitalization of $9,999.21 (BELA)

Bela (BELA) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Bela has a total market cap of $9,999.21 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bela has traded 48% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 678.7% against the dollar and now trades at $768.19 or 0.03819073 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00823913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035113 BTC.

Bela Coin Profile

Bela’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,857,986 coins and its circulating supply is 49,711,602 coins. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Bela Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users.The Bela cryptocurrency was initially launched as a fork of Litecoin in January 2014 by a serial coin developer in New Jersey. Soon after, Bela was listed on the Poloniex crypto exchange. In 2016, the developer passed leadership of Bela over to our current team, and we began to develop Belacam: Bela’s first real use case. On Poloniex, Bela quickly gained a reputation as a fun coin to trade. Being a small market-cap coin, the markets were more volatile and exciting than many of the large market-cap coins. Bela was relatable as well — average traders could easily understand and evaluate our social-media product, which is rare in cryptocurrency markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

