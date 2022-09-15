Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 260 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $174.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

