Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 2,994 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,137,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $78.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

