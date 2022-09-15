Insider Buying: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) CEO David B. Kagan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Globalstar Stock Performance
Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
See Also
