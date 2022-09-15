Avalaunch Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.09 Million (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Avalaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalaunch has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Avalaunch has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $206,004.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 678.7% against the dollar and now trades at $768.19 or 0.03819073 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00823913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035113 BTC.

Avalaunch Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp. Avalaunch’s official website is avalaunch.app.

Avalaunch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalaunch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

