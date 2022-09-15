SYL Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $214,252.00 (SYL)

SYL (SYL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. SYL has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $214,252.00 worth of SYL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYL coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SYL has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYL alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056265 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064964 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00076143 BTC.

SYL Profile

SYL is a coin. It was first traded on March 30th, 2021. SYL’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,000,000 coins. SYL’s official Twitter account is @XSL_Labs.

Buying and Selling SYL

According to CryptoCompare, “The SYL will be the utility token of the Pulsar distributed network, a project on decentralized identity & data privacy. It will be necessary for the creation of an SDI, for the execution of Smart Contracts and will be usable within the ecosystem to access the various services that will be offered within SYL Library. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SYL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.