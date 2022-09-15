governance ZIL (GZIL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,806.00

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. governance ZIL has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $8,806.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One governance ZIL coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.11 or 0.00056388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

governance ZIL Coin Profile

The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking.

governance ZIL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire governance ZIL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase governance ZIL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

