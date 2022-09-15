Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Purchases C$73,411.25 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 140,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,411.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,376,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,944,264.10.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 1st, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 31,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$16,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 27,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,881.25.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 16,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,960.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$347.50.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,200.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,400.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Down 5.8 %

AU opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$57.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

